The 2021 farmers with host Natalie Gruzlewski.

While the network is on the lookout for more diversity among casting for the future, 2022 is set to be a big year, with a female farmer joining the show as one of the many looking for love. There have been no female farmers since 2008, when Jenny Blake starred on the show.

Farmer Paige, who is 27, will be the first farmer in search of a husband.

A sheep and cattle farmer from Cassilis in New South Wales, Paige knew she wanted to be a farmer at age 15 and set out to make it happen – making her a first-generation farmer.

“A fellow farmer would be convenient but she’s happy to teach someone new, after all, she came from the city,” her biography on the Channel Seven website reads.

While Jenny did not find love on the show, we still have high hopes for Paige!

Farmer Paige will join the show in 2022.

The push for diversity could also be in response to recent call-outs regarding lack of diversity in reality television, a criticism given to the new men of The Bachelors, the updated 2022 season of The Bachelor, who are all Anglo men.

“Diversity looks at many things, and even to cast the way it’s been cast, those guys don’t necessarily print like your typical Bachelor of years gone by,” Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer of Paramount, Beverley McGarvey said of the casting choice.

“There’s a whole significant portion of that cast still to come, which will make people probably slightly rethink their position,” she added.

“It’s about cast and crew in representation and we do feel that it matters, and we’ve demonstrated tat clearly with all of our casting choices.”

