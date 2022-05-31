This year's Bachelor casting has received major backlash. Network 10

“Last year we had our first-ever queer indigenous bachelorette [Brooke Blurton] with ratings at an all-time low… Jimmy [Nicholson’s] season [of The Bachelor] has also hit rock bottom,” she wrote.

“It really makes me sad to think that as a nation, do we really need to get rid of this diversity for the average gamer to tune in? The proof seems to be in the pudding, and by pudding I mean ratings.”

Abbie Chatfield also spoke out on the casting on Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield with her co-host Rohan Edwards.

"Why is there not one person of colour?" she asked, adding, "I'm hoping at least one of them is bisexual. I'm just hoping that there's something going on here."

Despite the vocal criticism, Network 10 has since backed its choice to cast the trio.

Speaking to TV Tonight, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, Paramount Australia and New Zealand Beverley McGarvey said, “Diversity looks at many things, and even to cast the way that it’s been cast, those guys don’t necessarily all print like your typical Bachelor of years gone by.

Angie Kent and Abbie Chatfield both slammed the new season's suitors. Instagram

“There’s a whole significant portion of that cast still to come, which will make people probably slightly rethink their position.”

She continued, “It’s about cast and crew in representation and we do feel that it matters, and we’ve demonstrated that clearly with all of our casting choices.”

Beverley continued that filming has just commenced in Queensland, in a revamped series which expands on cast size and format. The announcement of the three male leads was to reset the show with its audience.

“This year, we were trying to do something different with Bachelor, even just in terms of the age range, which allows us to cast different types of women as well.

“We’re just going to stay quiet on that and then once people see the entire cast, then they will see that the entire cast is very representative of the Australian population.”