“He simply said he misses his role with the Marines and would like one day to return to the appointment,” the source claimed to the British publication.

Harry was made Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017 when Prince Philip stepped down after 64 years and, so far, the Queen is yet to appoint his replacement.

While he was forced to give up his military roles as part of his decision to step down, he was also reportedly given a “review” period, which enables him to return later on, if he wishes.

What’s more, the Ministry of Defence has reportedly confirmed that, despite him stepping down in February, Harry is still “technically” Captain General.

While Harry has never addressed the rumours about his “difficulties adjusting to life” in Hollywood, a source alleged that he was missing the "camaraderie" of life in the forces.

"Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well his military appointments," the insider reportedly claimed to The Daily Telegraph.

"He has been telling friends he still can't believe this has happened. He can't believe his life has been turned upside down.

"He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did," the source added.

Harry was officially stripped of his military appointments when he and the Duchess of Sussex scaled back their royal duties effective from March 31.