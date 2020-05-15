Rumour has it Prince Harry’s life has been turned upside down since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family. Getty

“He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them,” the source claimed to the American publication.

“This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now.

“He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that.”

The claim comes after another royal insider recently alleged that Harry, who has set up base in Los Angeles, was missing the "camaraderie" of life in the forces.

The 35-year-old royal was stripped of his military appointments when he and the Duchess of Sussex scaled back their royal duties effective from March 31.

"Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well his military appointments," the insider claimed to The Daily Telegraph.

"He has been telling friends he still can't believe this has happened. He can't believe his life has been turned upside down.

"He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did," the source added.