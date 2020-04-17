Harry has given fans a glimpse of his new home that he shares with Meghan in LA. Wellchild

“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”

In the video Harry can be seen seated with a brown cupboard and cream wall behind him.



The father-of-one has been a patron of WellChild for more than 10 years.

The sneak peek of his new digs came as the royal participated in a video call with carers back in the UK who are looking after seriously ill children. Wellchild

The glimpse into his new life in Los Angeles comes hours after he and Meghan were spotted lending a hand for Project Angel Food, a charity that delivers food to critically ill members of the community.

The royal couple walked the streets of LA, handing out food packages to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to People, Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub said Harry and Meghan kept their good deed on the downlow and actually volunteered twice.

“They actually did two deliveries for us – one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday – and they’ve done it quietly… We’re completely honored,” Richard said.

Harry and Meghan were today spotted delivering food to those that are critically ill. Getty

He went on to say the royal couple were “extremely down to earth” and appeared to be genuinely interested in the lives of those who they came into contact with.

“They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients – they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation,” he added.

Harry and Meghan, who officially stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31, have reportedly now settled down in Malibu, Los Angeles. Getty

Richard then recalled how obvious the “love and selflessness” was between the couple, before saying Meghan told him she wanted to introduce Harry to L.A. through philanthropy.

“Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces,” he added.