“They actually did two deliveries for us – one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday – and they’ve done it quietly… We’re completely honored,” Richard said.

He went on to say the royal couple were “extremely down to earth” and appeared to be genuinely interested in the lives of those who they came into contact with.

“They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients – they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation,” he added.

Sporting jeans and facemasks, the couple stepped out on Wednesday to lend a hand for Project Angel Food, a charity that delivers food to critically ill members of the community.

Richard then recalled how obvious the “love and selflessness” was between the couple, before saying Meghan told him she wanted to introduce Harry to L.A. through philanthropy.

“Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces,” he added.

The royal update comes after it was revealed a close friend and confidant of Harry claimed he is finding his new life away from Buckingham Palace a little “bit challenging”.

Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub said Harry and Meghan kept their good deed on the downlow and actually volunteered twice.

According to US Weekly, English primatologist and anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall told the Radio Times she anticipates there will be a big adjustment for Harry moving forward.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” Jane claimed to the British publication.

Harry and Meghan, who officially stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31, have reportedly now settled down in Malibu, Los Angeles.