After years of constant rumours Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia di Rossi’s marriage is on the rocks due to Ellen’s hectic work schedule, it turns out the couple are working things out. Getty

“So Ellen’s been making a concerted effort to be more attentive to Portia and she may re-evaluate her future on TV. Ever since they hashed things out, they’ve been so much happier,” the source added.

Meanwhile, another source told Globe: “This time last year, they were fighting like the banshees. There’s hope for them yet!”

Rumour has it, problems started when the couple agreed for Ellen to scale back on her work and to move to Portia’s native country, but when Ellen signed on for another season of her talk show, Portia wasn’t too happy.

Ellen and Portia are rumoured to have finally agreed to make things work, after 12 years of marriage. Getty

“They let things slide at various stages, which really pushed them to the brink on a few occasions,” the insider claimed.

“But now they’ve made a firm decision to just let go of the bad vibes. No more jealousy and bickering and instead, more date nights and weekend retreats, just the two of them,” they added.

Ellen and Portia’s relationship update comes after Ellen was slammed on social media, for comparing her coronavirus quarantine to jail.

Rumour has it, problems started when the couple agreed for Ellen to scale back on her work and to move to Portia’s native country. Getty

“One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that … this is like being in jail, is what it is,” Ellen told viewers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was being filmed from the living room of her $43 million mansion in Montecito, California.

As a result, fans were seemingly furious with her comments, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations, resulting in Ellen receiving an onslaught of backlash.

“What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail cells just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections,” one Twitter user wrote.