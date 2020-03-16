Ellen DeGeneres, has confirmed the sad news that will halt production The Ellen DeGeneres Show because of the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Ellen revealed that the show would be filmed minus a a studio audience.

“To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I’m so sorry,” she said.

“But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew.”

Warner Bros., who distributes the hit show, confirmed Friday that production will stop on "70-plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin."

The popular TV host made the announcement via Twitter, saying filming of the talkshow would cease until March 30.

"There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority," a statement from Warner revealed.

It continued: "During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”