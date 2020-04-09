Ellen DeGeneres has been slammed for comparing her coronavirus quarantine to jail.

The multi-millionaire TV host returned to her talk show on Monday April 6 after production was paused due to the pandemic.

However, the fanfare around her return to TV screens was overshadowed when she jokingly compared the time she had been spending at home to being locked up.

“One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that … this is like being in jail, is what it is,” the 62-year-old said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as she filmed from the living room of her $43 million mansion in Montecito, California.

“It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay.”

She then doubled over with laughter and clapped her hands together, then added, “The jokes that I have!”

Fans were furious with her comments, and quickly jumped on Twitter to vent their frustrations, and Ellen received an onslaught of backlash.