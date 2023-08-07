Did you tune into the podcast? NOVA

Eliza became friends with Carly after moving to Melbourne in 2009, the pair going on to host what Nova described as a "mortifyingly candid" dating podcast together - Finding A Unicorn.

Whilst the pair acknowledged they weren't relationship experts when the podcast first launched, they said they hoped their new project would provide "an outlet to vent about the digital dating world - the good, the bad, and the ugly."

"It's like AA for dating in the modern day, from swiping fatigue to DM sliding, ghosting, di** pics, and even the occasional success story!"

From what we can tell, as of August 2023, the podcast has since been scrubbed from the internet!

Carly made a brief appearance in season five of MAFS Channel Nine

This isn't the first famous friend that Eliza has been connected to, the 37-year-old previously working as a personal assistant for funnymen Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Sources tell New Idea that the Melburnian has "flirted with the spotlight" for years - and now she's getting her chance to shine on her own!

Whilst it remains to be seen how if her connections will aid or hinder her auction day efforts on The Block, we are certain that Eliza is ready to give it her all on season nineteen of the fan-favourite reality renovation program.