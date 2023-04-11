Supplied

New Idea: Why did you decide to become an ambassador for Witchery’s White Shirt Campaign?

Edwina: I’ve been a long time supporter of the Witchery White Shirt Campaign but this is my first time as an ambassador. It’s an incredible cause and such an easy way for women all over the country to support the OCRF and also add a beautifully designed staple to their wardrobe.

Has anyone close to you been affected by ovarian cancer?

I am fortunate that no one close to me has been affected by ovarian cancer but 1,815 Australian women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. That could be your sister, mother, daughter or it could be you. Deaths from Ovarian Cancer have actually increased by 30% since 2000 so the onus is on us to fund more research and help find a cure.

How can people get involved with the White Shirt Campaign?

Pop into Witchery or go online and buy your own white shirt to add to your wardrobe. Snap a picture and share to socials to help spread the word.

The White Shirt is a timeless wardrobe staple - what’s your favourite way to style a white shirt?

Jeans and a trench over the top would be ideal for me. I’m not big on ironing so anything that covers up the creases works!

You've been a presenter on Sunrise for several years now. What do you enjoy most about your role on the show?

I love the unpredictability of the role. When the show starts at 5.30am, there is no telling what news will break or what will happen, could be a global news event or just something funny and silly. The joy of live television is you just have to roll with it and adapt as you go.

In the past, you’ve hosted Dancing With The Stars and Australian Spartan; can we expect to see you on anything other than Sunrise anytime soon?

Watch this space. I have a few projects on the go.

Inevitably, Kochie will leave his position as co-host of Sunrise; who would you like to see tackle the role after Kochie decides to leave?

Kochie has huge shoes to fill - quite literally. I’m not sure who will take over eventually, but we still get to enjoy the dorky dad jokes, bad singing and overly enthusiastic finance updates for some time to come.

You've covered some major news events during your career. Is there one story that stands out to you as particularly impactful?

Every story leaves an impact. I have been lucky to travel all over the world and meet some incredible people. I think the Christchurch Earthquake really left a lasting impact. It was one of the few stories I remember where the crisis was ongoing. We were still feeling the aftershocks days while we were still repeating. It changed that city forever.

Similarly, you’ve interviewed some major celebrities; who’s your favourite celeb that you’ve spoken to and why?

The secret to a great celebrity interview is finding something new. “I’ve never been asked that,” is the holy grail of celebrity sit-downs. Elton John was remarkably open and honest. I was interviewing him via Zoom from my kitchen table to his palatial mansion. It was a very funny juxtaposition. I also found Lady Gaga to be everything I imagined and more.

In addition to your work in journalism, you're also a mother. How do you balance your personal and professional responsibilities? And do you have any advice for other mothers trying to juggle the two?

I don’t balance anything. I just make do. I embrace the mess and the clutter because otherwise I’d go insane. We also eat a lot of Spaghetti Bolognese. My advice? Just do it your way. Before I had kids I presumed there was just one way to parent. There are thousands of ways to do it. Just don’t sweat the small stuff and don’t give two hoots about what anyone else thinks.

What are some of your favourite family traditions or activities?

We come up with new traditions and activities every day at our house. The joy of play and seeing their imaginations come to life is the absolute best part of being a parent. We make sure we finish each day by asking each other what our favourite thing about the day was?

We also have a pre-bath party where we pump the music and dance our way to the bathroom. Make sure it’s your music and not wheels on the bus. That would send anyone bonkers.

