"Same age. Same blocks. 37 years between photos." Instagram

Baby Edwina was a cutie! Instagram

The likeness between mum and daughter certainly caught Edwina's fans off guard.

"Oh my gosh!!!! Identical!!! Love this," one follower commented.

"Wow the likeness is unreal," penned another.

"Mini you!!!" exclaimed Studio 10's Sarah Harris.

Family Feud host and soon to be dad-of-three Grant Denyer also remarked: "Oh the pure joy of knocking them over!!"

Edwina and husband Neil welcomed Molly in December 2019. Instagram

New mum Edwina has been keeping it real when it comes to parenting on social media.

The 37-year-old shared an all-too-real moment when she shared a selfie that featured a questionable dark patch on her denim shirt.

"I paired this fantastic @cereslife tencil shirt with leggings, white sneakers and pee," she jokingly captioned the post.

Edwina even found the humour when her husband Neil Varcoe cheekily commented: "Looks hot!" to which Edwina replied, "It was warm."

Keeping it real! Instagram

Edwina and Neil welcomed baby Molly in December 2019, right in the middle of Australia's bushfire crisis.

During those early days, Edwina admitted she found it "really comforting that, when the world is chaotic outside, the day to day of being a mum doesn't change."

she told the Australian Women's Weekly. "No matter who you are or where you live or what you do for a living, the experience of loving a baby is universal. We are changing nappies, worrying about sleep, cleaning up baby dribble. It's the same for everyone,"

"There are days when it's tough or it's isolating and you're not quite sure what you're doing – and I'm sure that will continue for many years to come."