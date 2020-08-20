The likeness between mum and daughter certainly caught Edwina's fans off guard.
"Oh my gosh!!!! Identical!!! Love this," one follower commented.
"Wow the likeness is unreal," penned another.
"Mini you!!!" exclaimed Studio 10's Sarah Harris.
Family Feud host and soon to be dad-of-three Grant Denyer also remarked: "Oh the pure joy of knocking them over!!"
New mum Edwina has been keeping it real when it comes to parenting on social media.
The 37-year-old shared an all-too-real moment when she shared a selfie that featured a questionable dark patch on her denim shirt.
"I paired this fantastic @cereslife tencil shirt with leggings, white sneakers and pee," she jokingly captioned the post.
Edwina even found the humour when her husband Neil Varcoe cheekily commented: "Looks hot!" to which Edwina replied, "It was warm."
Edwina and Neil welcomed baby Molly in December 2019, right in the middle of Australia's bushfire crisis.
During those early days, Edwina admitted she found it "really comforting that, when the world is chaotic outside, the day to day of being a mum doesn't change."
"There are days when it's tough or it's isolating and you're not quite sure what you're doing – and I'm sure that will continue for many years to come."