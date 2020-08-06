"I paired this fantastic @cereslife tencil shirt with leggings, white sneakers and pee." Instagram

Edwina gave a sweet update on her baby daughter in July when she turned seven months old.

"Proud owner of two front teeth and a vice-like grip," the mum-of-one wrote in her caption.



"Always laughing and now squealing, a sound somewhere between a galah and a tiny orange strangled cat. Going back to work has been a challenge. I have loved having something ‘other’ in the day but miss our mornings."



She added: "Thankfully we have years of adventures ahead."

Edwina admitted going back to work after maternity leave has been "a challenge". Instagram

Edwina and Neil welcomed their daughter in December 2019, right in the middle of Australia's bushfire crisis. But at the time, Edwina admitted she found it "really comforting that, when the world is chaotic outside, the day to day of being a mum doesn't change."

"No matter who you are or where you live or what you do for a living, the experience of loving a baby is universal. We are changing nappies, worrying about sleep, cleaning up baby dribble. It's the same for everyone," she told the Australian Women's Weekly.

"There are days when it's tough or it's isolating and you're not quite sure what you're doing – and I'm sure that will continue for many years to come."

Edwina shares baby Molly with her husband Neil Varcoe. Instagram

The Sunrise presenter also admitted she found the first few weeks "completely intense" and that she was underprepared for motherhood.

"I found the whole thing very overwhelming. But then… I just feel like I sorted it out a bit."

"And you have this innate sense that what you're doing must be right because she's happy, she's healthy and she's thriving. And that's a nice sense of confidence to have."