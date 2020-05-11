Seven Sunrise TV presenter Edwina Bartholomew has regularly been posting delightful social media updates on daughter Molly, who was born in December. Instagram

The TV presenter then went on to quote a heartfelt message that a friend once told her, writing: “My friend @jumbledonline put it so well.”

She added: “To the brand new mums who are sleep deprived, to the mums doing it on their own, to the mums that look like they all have it together and those that don’t, to the step mums, to those who have stepped up to fill in the shoes of mums who can’t be around, to those who are missing their mums today, to those that dream of being a mum and are struggling..... thinking of you all.”

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: “Happy Mother’s Day Eddie. Enjoy your beautiful bundle of joy.”

Edwina took to Instagram to post yet another gushing tribute to Molly, while sending out positive vibes to all the other mums celebrating Mother's Day.

“Beautiful words, beautiful photo! A happy 1st Mother’s Day to Edwina!!” another person stated.

A third fan added: “Beautiful words luv. Hope you have a magical Mother's Day.”

Edwina hasn’t shied away from speaking candidly about motherhood, with the star sharing an equally heartfelt message in January.

At the time, she took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to Molly, while speaking candidly about the challenges she's faced as a new mother.

“One-month old today. What a wild ride,” Edwina captioned at the time, with a snap of herself holding the one-month-old, who was seen wearing an adorable white romper.

“You are a delight, Molly Matilda. Sure, the full throttle crying is not so delightful but thankfully that’s pretty rare. You just get hangry like your Dad,” she added.