Channel Seven has revealed who the judges will be on their upcoming renovation reality show Dream Home, months after confirming that former television vet Dr. Chris Brown would be fronting the program.
Joining the 45-year-old will be buyer's agent Simon Cohen, interior designer Rosie Morley and renovator Lana Taylor.
WATCH NOW: Dream Home Teaser Trailer. Article continues after video.
Simon has previously featured on Prime Video original series Luxe Listings Sydney where his property buyer's agency Cohen Handler was featured.
"I'm thrilled to be part of Dream Home. The stakes are high in any competition, but when it comes to your own home, the sky's the limit. These renovations will be incredible and absolutely life-changing," he shared in an official media release announcing his role on the show.
Interior designer Rosier Morley from Three Birds Renovations added: "Knowledge is power, and I think people underestimate just how many decisions they're going to have to make."
Dream Home originally aired in New Zealand.
Channel Seven
The series will follow six pairs of ordinary Australians as they renovate dilapidated suburban family homes into (you guessed it) dream homes.
Whilst new to an Australian audience, Dream Home originally aired in New Zealand for 11 seasons between 1999 and 2013.
Speaking about the show when it was first announced, Chris revealed that he "couldn't wait" for "the search for Australia's best Dream Home to land in lounge rooms" across the country.
Meet your judges: Buyer's agent Simon Cohen, interior designer Rosie Morley and renovator Lana Taylor.
Channel Seven
Channel Seven's last home renovation reality show House Rules was axed in 2020.
But with Dr. Chris Brown and this talented team of judges to steer the ship, we are sure the revived format will sure to be a hit with audiences across the country.
Whilst Channel Seven has yet to confirm when Dream Home Australia will premiere, the network has hinted at an airdate around Easter.