Dream Home originally aired in New Zealand. Channel Seven

The series will follow six pairs of ordinary Australians as they renovate dilapidated suburban family homes into (you guessed it) dream homes.

Whilst new to an Australian audience, Dream Home originally aired in New Zealand for 11 seasons between 1999 and 2013.

Speaking about the show when it was first announced, Chris revealed that he "couldn't wait" for "the search for Australia's best Dream Home to land in lounge rooms" across the country.

Meet your judges: Buyer's agent Simon Cohen, interior designer Rosie Morley and renovator Lana Taylor. Channel Seven

Channel Seven's last home renovation reality show House Rules was axed in 2020.

But with Dr. Chris Brown and this talented team of judges to steer the ship, we are sure the revived format will sure to be a hit with audiences across the country.

Whilst Channel Seven has yet to confirm when Dream Home Australia will premiere, the network has hinted at an airdate around Easter.

