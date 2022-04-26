With customers asking for its return for the past two decades, Doritos 3D Crunch will be hitting the shelves tasting better than ever.
The puffed-up versions of the classic triangle-shaped corn chip offer a lighter, airier and crispier Doritos, providing the ultimate crunching experience for taking the bold flavours to another dimension.
Doritos 3D Crunch will boast the same iconic three-dimensional shape and will be sold in Extreme Cheese, Spicy Salsa and Sweet Chilli flavours.
Speaking on the launch, Katherine Twomey, Marketing Manager at Doritos said: “We’re super excited to bring this much-loved chip back with a bold bang.
“Instead of bringing back the original, we’ve evolved the product to reflect the snacking trends of a new generation. We’re thrilled to introduce a new version and give this much-loved snack its very own glow up.”
Doritos 3D Crunch will retail at $3.75 for 130g and $2.64 for 70g, and will be available to purchase from Coles, Woolworths, Grocery and other independent retailers.