Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Salsa. Supplied

With customers asking for its return for the past two decades, Doritos 3D Crunch will be hitting the shelves tasting better than ever.

The puffed-up versions of the classic triangle-shaped corn chip offer a lighter, airier and crispier Doritos, providing the ultimate crunching experience for taking the bold flavours to another dimension.

Doritos 3D Crunch will boast the same iconic three-dimensional shape and will be sold in Extreme Cheese, Spicy Salsa and Sweet Chilli flavours.

Doritos 3D Crunch Sweet Chilli. Supplied

Speaking on the launch, Katherine Twomey, Marketing Manager at Doritos said: “We’re super excited to bring this much-loved chip back with a bold bang.

“Instead of bringing back the original, we’ve evolved the product to reflect the snacking trends of a new generation. We’re thrilled to introduce a new version and give this much-loved snack its very own glow up.”

Doritos 3D Crunch will retail at $3.75 for 130g and $2.64 for 70g, and will be available to purchase from Coles, Woolworths, Grocery and other independent retailers.