The new KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff is officially here. Supplied

Nestlé Head of Marketing - Confectionery, Joyce Tan said: “You asked, we answered! Biscoff is one of the most requested and searched-for items on the KitKat website, so we knew we had a job to do.”

“We’ve seen an undeniable love for both KitKat and Lotus Biscoff and are so thrilled to combine them and introduce such a delicious addition to the KitKat Chunky range in Australia.”

“We wanted to excite KitKat fans with a flavour and texture combination that would leave them longing for their next break,” Joyce added.

“We are very excited to collaborate with KitKat to offer a unique and delicious flavour combination.” Supplied

Global Brand Director Biscoff, Kathleen Buyst said: “Lotus Biscoff has been a favourite in Australia for over 10 years. We are very excited to collaborate with KitKat to offer a unique and delicious flavour combination.”

“KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff is an exciting combination of Biscoff’s creamy spread, crunchy Biscoff crumbs and KitKat’s classic milk chocolate and crispy wafers.”

The new KitKat Chunky with Biscoff is now available to shop in a 41.5g bar for $2.00 at supermarkets and convenience retailers nationally.

The perfect chocolate snack. Supplied

It doesn’t end there, as dark chocolate lovers can also indulge in two new delectable flavours from KitKat; KitKat Dark 70% and KitKat Dark with Raspberry.

The dark delights will be available to purchase in a 170g block for $5.00 at select supermarkets and convenience retailers from May.

It comes after KitKat teamed up with Byron Bay cookies to create two new flavours inspired by everyone's favourite café treat, the Byron Bay cookie.