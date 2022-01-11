It's every cookie and chocolate lover's dream. Supplied

Dubbed the "sweet treat collab of the summer", there are two flavours to choose from - KitKat inspired by Byron Bay Cookies - Milk Choc Chunk and KitKat inspired by Byron Bay Cookies - Triple Choc.

For cookie lovers, the Milk Choc Chunk will be right up your street. With crisp wafer fingers covered in white chocolate, topped with cookie pieces on a milk chocolate base.

For those wanting an extra hit of chocolate, the Triple Choc option has you sorted with milk chocolate-covered chocolate wafer fingers topped with crunchy cookie pieces.

Upon announcing the launch, Nestlé's head of marketing - confectionary, Joyce Tan said: "We're so excited to introduce KitKat brand's first Australian collaboration to the market, and thrilled that it's with the iconic and beloved local cookie maker Byron Bay Cookies.

"We know Aussies will love these tasty additions to the KitKat range, and each bite is sure to transport them to their own beachside Byron Bay break!"

Meanwhile, Byron Bay Cookie company director, Bill Quayle said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with a global brand like KitKat to create such a delicious collaboration."

Both creations are available in a 170g block, selling for $5.00. The Milk Choc Chunk option is also available in a 45g bar ($2.00), and the Triple Choc in a 65g bar ($2.50).

You can find the new creations in supermarkets and convenience retailers nationally, as well as online, in-store, and within a hamper from KitKat Chocolatory.

