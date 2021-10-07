Whittaker's Peanut Butter & Jelly 250g Block. Supplied

The block is coated in Whittaker’s super smooth 33% cocoa milk chocolate, and is made from beans-to-bar at Whittaker’s one factory in Porirua.

Plus, you have full control over how you choose to enjoy these flavours, as it includes chocolate cup pieces that contain either peanut butter or jelly - so that you can enjoy the flavours separately.

Although, fans are being encouraged to try stacking the pieces together to make their own peanut butter and jelly 'sandwich'.

“Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers can enjoy the delicious taste of either the peanut butter or boysenberry jelly filled pieces, or stack them together to make their own peanut butter and jelly ‘sandwich’," Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker said.

"With different flavours at each end of the block, there’s a fun element of discovery for those who like both of the flavours or the combination of them together, or for sharing between people who have different flavour preferences.”

This special release will be available nation-wide in Coles, Woolworths and Big W stores nationwide by October 11, and by the looks of it, they're going to be household hit!