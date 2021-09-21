Darrell Lea White Raspberry Bullet Block. Supplied

The White Raspberry Bullet Block is available today from selected Independent Supermarkets, Woolworths and Coles stores for for $5.

You'll also be able to get your hands on the new Peanut Brittle Milk Chocolate Block, available today at selected Independent Supermarkets and Coles for $5.

But, that's not all, because you can also take your sweet cravings to the next level and make your very own blondies with a delicious raspberry twist.

Darrell Lea has released the recipe so that home bakers can make something extra sweet in the kitchen, and you can find the full Darrell Lea White Raspberry Bullet Block Blondie recipe below.

Darrell Lea White Raspberry Bullet Block Blondies. Supplied

Recipe Ingredients:

● 125g butter, chopped

● 1/2 cup caster sugar

● 1/4 cup milk

● 250g of Darrell Lea White Raspberry Bullet Block, chopped

● 2 eggs

● 3/4 cup plain flour

● 3/4 cup self-raising flour

● 1 cup frozen raspberries

● icing sugar mixture, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C fan-forced. Grease a 23cm (base) square cake pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, allowing a 2cm overhang on all sides.

2. Place butter, sugar, milk and half of Darrell Lea White Raspberry Bullet Block into a saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring, until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Set aside for 10 minutes.

3. Whisk eggs and flours into chocolate mixture until just combined. Fold in raspberries and the remainder of the Darrell Lea White Raspberry Bullet Block. Pour into the prepared pan. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre has moist crumbs clinging (cover with foil if over-browning).

4. Cut into squares. Dust with icing sugar. Serve with shavings of Darrell Lea White Raspberry Bullet Block.