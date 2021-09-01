Tropical Banana Pancakes. Supplied

Tropical Banana Pancakes with Nutella, Passionfruit and Toasted Coconut

Difficulty: ⅓

Time: 30mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 cup plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 egg, beaten

1 cup milk (full cream milk is ideal)

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 over-ripe Australian bananas, mashed

1 cup coconut flakes (you can buy them toasted to save time)

Olive oil spray

To serve:

15g (1 tbsp) Nutella per pancake

2 passionfruits

Method:

1. Mix the flour, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, combine the milk, egg, vegetable oil and over-ripe bananas together. Stir the flour mixture into the gooey banana mixture.

2. Set the oven to 160°C and toast the coconut for 5 minutes or until golden. Set aside. Or, use your store-bought toasted coconut flakes.

3. Over medium-high heat, heat an oiled frying pan. Take ¼ cup of batter and pour into the pan. Cook until each side is golden brown, approx 1–2 minutes per side. Remove from the pan and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve. Repeat with remaining batter.

4. To serve your tropical pancakes, spread each one with Nutella, and top with the toasted coconut flakes and passionfruit.

Toasted Sourdough. Supplied

Toasted Sourdough with Nutella, Strawberries, Passionfruit and Mint

Difficulty: ⅓

Time: 15mins

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

3–4 strawberries, sliced

1 fresh passionfruit, pulped

Mint leaves

1 slice sourdough toast

15g (1 tbsp) Nutella

Method:

1. Combine strawberries, passionfruit pulp and mint into a fresh, fruity mix.

2. Toast sourdough and transfer to a plate.

3. Spread toast with Nutella, top with fruity mix and enjoy!

Mango Pancake Skewers. Supplied

Aussie Mango Pancake Skewers with Nutella

Difficulty: ⅓

Time: 30mins

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

2⁄3 cup plain flour

Pinch of salt

1 large egg

1 ¼ cups milk

Olive oil spray

To serve

15g (1 tbsp) Nutella per skewer

1 Australian mango, chopped into 2cm cubes

Method:

1. In a bowl, sift the flour and a pinch of salt. Create a well in the centre with the back of a spoon, and then break in the egg and pour in half the milk. Whisk together, gradually adding the flour to make a smooth thick batter. Mix thoroughly to remove any lumps, and then stir in the rest of the milk.

2. Spray a little oil over a medium frying pan. Pour about 2 tablespoons of batter into the pan, moving and tilting the pan as you pour until the batter thinly coats the base. Cook over moderate heat until golden brown on the underside, for approximately 30 seconds to 1 minute.

3. Flip the pancake over with a spatula, and cook the other side until it is golden brown. Slide the pancake out of the pan onto a plate. Heat a little more oil and cook the remaining pancakes one at a time in the same way. Keep in a warm oven until ready to serve.

4. Spread a thin layer of Nutella over the pancake and roll tightly. Cut the pancake into 3cm pieces and place onto a bamboo skewer followed by a square of the mango. Repeat this process until the skewer is full, and then you're ready to serve!

Tasty Tip:

If Aussie mangoes aren’t in season, these skewers are just as delicious with bananas, cut into rounds, or any of your favourite fruits.