Limited Edition Darrell Lea Batch 37 Dark Chocolate Liquorice Stout. Supplied

“Every Father’s Day, our liquorice range, including the iconic Batch 37 and Bullets, are Aussies’ top choice for gifting," said Johanna Campbell, General Manager, Marketing at Darrell Lea.

"Many dads are big fans of our liquorice products, and what better way to say cheers to our dads than combining two of their favourite things?”

Brewed in the heart of Brookvale on NSW’s Northern Beaches, the liquorice stout will be poured just in time for Father's Day on September 5.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside an iconic Aussie brand to bring to life a craft beer that will excite many liquorice fans,” said Kerrie Abba, Owner of Nomad Brewing Co.

It combines the two worlds of beer and liquorice. Supplied

The Limited Edition Darrell Lea Batch 37 Dark Chocolate Liquorice Stout are now available via Nomad’s website and for purchase nationwide in select retailers and online for $11 per can, $45 per 4-pack.

You can also receive a bag of Darrell Lea Batch 37 Liquorice gift with every purchase via the Nomad website or brewery.

To top it off, the Darrell Lea’s Batch 37 liquorice, milk chocolate and dark chocolate Bullets, Allsorts and Twists will also be available on sale nationwide in all major supermarkets and retailers.