In the clip, British baker Eloise Head, who goes under the handle @fitwaffle on TikTok, has shared her recipe for the delectable pancake bites, and it's much easier than you think.

All you need is pancake mix, any brand will do, Kinder chocolate, Nutella, and icing sugar and you're ready to roll.

To make them, you spoon 1 tbsp of the pancake mix into a pan, then you place 1 Kinder chunk in the middle of the batter.

You then add 1 tbsp of the pancake batter on top, flip over and cook until golden on both sides.

Once you have as many mini pancakes as you like, you then top with drizzles of Nutella and dust with icing sugar.

And that's it! You can enjoy these mini Kinder pancakes for breakfast, dessert, or even a midday snack because they're that perfect.

It's not the only recipe that Eloise has shared with her 2.6 million followers, as she's also revealed her recipe for enticing Kinder chocolate cheesecake bars.

