Chupa Chups Strawberry & Cream. Supplied

The new flavour launch combines Chupa Chups’ vibrant flavour and crunch with Bulla’s ice cream made with fresh, local milk and cream.

Bulla Dairy Foods’ homage to the world-famous Chupa Chups lollipop takes the flavours we all know and love to the next level in what is sure to be a household favourite.

The Chupa Chups Strawberry & Cream comes in a four-pack at $8.50 and is now available through Independent Grocers nationwide and Woolworths from May 2.

The new ice cream is now available to shop. Supplied

Another exciting launch set to transform the ice-cream sector is the new Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s bites that have launched exclusively at Woolworths for $11.00 per pack/tub.

The Magnum Bites are made from Magnum’s classic vanilla ice cream, surrounded by a thick layer of mouth-watering chocolate Magnum owes its iconic status to.

As for the Ben & Jerry’s 'peaces', these bites are filled with their signature cookie dough centre, wrapped in vanilla ice-cream and coated in a chocolate shell.

Ben & Jerry ‘peaces’. Supplied

Speaking on the launch, Unilever Ice-cream spokesperson Annie Lucchitti said, “We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to satisfy Australia’s changing eating patterns.”

“We’ve spent years developing the perfect portions of both Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s so that customers can enjoy just ‘a bit’” of their favourite ice-cream flavours – and we’re delighted to have brought a new snack occasion to the Aussie market.”

The launch of the new bites varieties from Streets comes following the launch of Golden Gaytime Bites in March, which have exploded in popularity across the nation.