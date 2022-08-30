Season 16 of Gogglebox Australia ended on an emotional note last week as a three-minute tribute to late cast member Di Kershaw was shown.

“Tonight, we pay tribute to our Beloved Di,” announced the Gogglebox voiceover at the end of the episode.

"From our very first episode, Di always knew how to make her mark,” continued the video.

“With husband of 50 years, Mick, they loved nothing better than watching some quality TV.”

“Appearing in every season, we got to know Mick and Di very well… From eloquent critiques to thought-provoking conversation, Di was never afraid to speak her mind.”

“Thank you, Mick and Di, for saving a spot for us on your couch every week… From all of us here at Gogglebox, and from your extended family of viewers across Australia, you will be deeply missed.”