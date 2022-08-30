Fans quickly flooded social media with praise for the touching tribute, sharing their own messages of praise to Di.
“It's no secret how brilliant the editors are on #GoggleboxAU but they did their very best work on the tribute to Di” wrote one fan.
Another shared that the “tribute to Di was so emotional. We will miss you. May she rest in peace,” and another added, “What a beautiful tribute. I was in tears.”
Mick and Di were popular among Gogglebox viewers since its first season in 2015, with fans loving Di’s straight-to-the-point TV reviews.
The couple only missed one season, when they opted to self-isolate in the midst of Covid.
Di passed away in July after a short battle with throat cancer.
The Sydney-based couple were Indigenous art dealers and had been married for almost 50 years.
Watch Below: Mick and Di announce they are quitting Gogglebox due to COVID-19 fears
Di was also celebrated off-screen, receiving an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020 for her service to the visual arts.
Di was an Ambassador and Guide for the Museum of Contemporary Art, a Consultant to the Australian Art Network, Mentor to Women in the Arts and has donated artworks through the Australian Government’s Cultural Gifts Program.
She was the second cast member of Gogglebox Australia to pass away, following the death of Stuart Kidd in 2018.