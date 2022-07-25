Mick and Di joined Gogglebox in 2015. Ten

Di and her husband Mick had been long-time favourites of the show, appearing in every season of Gogglebox Australia.

The Sydney-based couple were Indigenous art dealers and had been married for almost 50 years.

The couple’s Gogglebox bio explained that, “Di, a former model, convinced Mick to give up his high-flying career as an advertising executive in order to follow their passion for art. They opened their own art gallery and dealership and 30-years later, the business is still going strong.”

Mick and Di were popular among Gogglebox viewers since its first season in 2015, with fans loving Di’s straight-to-the-point TV reviews. The couple only missed one season, when they opted to self-isolate in the midst of Covid.

Di was also celebrated off-screen, receiving an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020 for her service to the visual arts.

Di was an Ambassador and Guide for the Museum of Contemporary Art, a Consultant to the Australian Art Network, Mentor to Women in the Arts and has donated artworks through the Australian Government’s Cultural Gifts Program.

Foxtel, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia released a statement early this morning.

“We are unbelievably saddened to hear of the passing of Di Kershaw.

“For the past eight years we were privileged to have her luminescent character make us chuckle with her sardonic wit, crackling laugh and her impeccable style on Gogglebox.

“From everyone at Foxtel, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia we extend our condolences and love to Mick and the rest of the family. Thank you for letting us share the warmth, humour and heart of your wife, mother and grandmother."

Di is the second cast member of Gogglebox Australia to pass away, following the death of Stuart Kidd in 2018.