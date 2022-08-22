Mick and Di joined Gogglebox in 2015. Ten

In the season premiere, Gogglebox will pay tribute to the original cast member with a dedication at the beginning of the episode as well as a three-minute montage at the end.

The montage will be moments from Di and Mick’s 15 seasons on the show.

Gogglebox family The Dalton’s paid tribute to Di, saying “we loved how Di brought her hilarious self to every episode, making us laugh with her infectious cackle, her brutal honesty and constant references to Babee.”

“We adored how she would tease Mick and irritate him. She was exceptional, and our Gogglebox family will always remember her.”

The couple had been married for almost 50 years. Ten

Lee and Keith said, “we are going to miss her great wit plus her blue eyeshadow on our screens each week.”

"We’ll miss her trademark lines, for example, Bebee and her most famous ‘spear me.’”

“She was a wonderful lady and her and Mick will be sadly missed.”

Gogglebox will pay tribute to Di in the new season. Ten

The Sydney-based couple were Indigenous art dealers and had been married for almost 50 years.

Di was also celebrated off-screen, receiving an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020 for her service to the visual arts.

Di was an Ambassador and Guide for the Museum of Contemporary Art, a Consultant to the Australian Art Network, Mentor to Women in the Arts and has donated artworks through the Australian Government’s Cultural Gifts Program.

Following news of her death Foxtel, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia released a statement.

“We are unbelievably saddened to hear of the passing of Di Kershaw.

“For the past eight years we were privileged to have her luminescent character make us chuckle with her sardonic wit, crackling laugh and her impeccable style on Gogglebox.

“From everyone at Foxtel, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia we extend our condolences and love to Mick and the rest of the family. Thank you for letting us share the warmth, humour and heart of your wife, mother and grandmother."

Di is the second cast member of Gogglebox Australia to pass away, following the death of Stuart Kidd in 2018.