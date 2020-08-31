"If @deltagoodrem is not a judge then we don’t want it!" Channel Nine

In her caption, Sonia said that she "cannot wait to hit Australia’s biggest stage again for the sizzling new season", and others were equally keen to see her back on screens especially after her successful stint as the Big Brother host.

"Oh my god this is the most amazing news!! We missed you last season," one fan wrote.

"MY QUEEN IS BACK!!!!!!! It’s been a long hard year without you," another penned.

"This is awesome news Son’ .. can I be the person who opens the door for the contestant as they go on stage ??? That’s the coolest job on tv xx," joked The Morning Show's Larry Edmur.

Director of Programming, Angus Ross said the Seven Network “jumped at the opportunity” to have The Voice on Channel Seven for 2021 and says plans to “supercharge the format are well underway.”

“We’re accustomed to working with some of the best production studios in the country to deliver refreshed formats that have new life breathed into them,” he said.

“We’ve done it with Big Brother and Farmer Wants a Wife this year – and we couldn’t resist the opportunity to responsibly reimagine the format for The Voice 2021.

“We’ll deliver an established franchise ramped up for newer and bigger audiences, in a lean production format that speaks to modern viewers.”

Could this be the end of Delta, Guy Sebastian, Kelly Rowland and Boy George?

Delta recently made the heartbreaking confession that she'd endured a secret health battle that saw her lose the ability to control her speech.

In a six minute video posted to her Instagram account, the singer revealed that in October 2018 had her salivary gland removed but complications following the surgery led to the paralysis of a nerve in her tongue.

“I don’t want to go out, I’m super embarrassed, I’m over it,” a tearful Delta said in the video.

However, the Voice judge explained that she's been putting in months of daily speech therapy and even wrote her single Paralyzed about her experience.

“This has been a little bit harder than I expected but all is going to be ok.”