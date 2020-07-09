Delta shared the hauntingly beautiful photo. Instagram

Seventeen years on from her 2003 diagnosis, Delta says she hopes those who are battling the disease can hold onto hope.

“What I love about this picture is that it is a reminder to still be creating music even in the toughest times. So, for those in the fight - Stay strong and you are not alone.”

Delta has given back to Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital by starting her new charity, which will fund medical research into blood cancers and auto-immune diseases.

Delta with her TV WEEK Logie Award the same year as her diagnosis. Supplied

Speaking about the launch of the foundation with St Vincent’s, Delta told The Daily Telegraph it was a “full circle moment coming back to the place that I really started this journey”.

“It means something great to be able to give back and really - in a concrete way - make a difference for positive change.”

“It’s extraordinarily special and I really hope that it will be one of my greatest legacies.”

To commemorate the recent International Nurses Day, the beloved Australian singer also teamed up with the nurses at St Vincent's Hospital to perform a rendition of her song, Together We Are One.