Speculation is rife that Delta Goodrem (pictured) is pregnant - with twins! Channel Nine

“I take in each moment and appreciate the year that’s been and all the different things I’ve been a part of,” she told the publication.

She added: “Then looking ahead, I step into every role and every decision for my next chapter as an ever-evolving artist, and it’s always a step-by-step process of looking at my goals and planning the year ahead.”

The 35-year-old has talked in the past about how she’s never been in any real rush to have children, but is looking forward to having a family.

“I always knew it would be a little later in life for me, I always knew that,” she previously told Who magazine. “I love kids and I’m definitely looking forward to that chapter in my life.

“Of course I look forward to when that chapter is, and that will be a beautiful moment.”

Matthew Copley and Delta went public with their relationship in January 2018. Instagram

But having Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a teenager means she has always been uncertain whether her fertility may have been affected by her treatment.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to have kids because the treatment can make you infertile,” she said in 2014, revealing, “At 18, I felt I was too young to even think about having my eggs frozen.”

The Aussie sweetheart, who is aunt to her brother Trent’s kids, Nate and Emmy, has been dating Matthew for nearly three years and the pair went public with their relationship in January 2018.

“It’s a relationship of respect," Delta has said of her beau. Getty

Matthew has become what appears to be a permanent part of his girlfriend’s musical team, co-writing and co-producing Delta’s most recent release Solid Gold. He’s also a constant presence next to Delta in her recent TV and social media appearances.

Delta has remained quiet about whether she’s planning on marrying Matthew and what their plans for the future might be, but earlier this year she opened up about their relationship.

“I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we’re both performers,” Delta said.

She continued: “It’s a relationship of respect … Matt is an incredible musician and we really enjoy working together.”

