This may be the end of Delta Goodrem's dream run on The Voice. Channel Nine

It was announced last week that Seven had purchased the Australian rights to The Voice format after Channel Nine declined to renew its contract after nine seasons. Sonia Kruger will return as host.

“Seven are going for local coaches only, which means no more Kelly Rowland or Boy George, or overseas celebrities Zooming in,” continues the spy. “I hear they’re going after Jessica Mauboy, The Veronicas and Troye Sivan. It will be more family friendly.”

Director of Programming, Angus Ross said the Seven Network “jumped at the opportunity” to have The Voice on Channel Seven for 2021 and says plans to “supercharge the format are well underway.”

Sonia Kruger will return as host of The Voice as it heads to Channel Seven. Channel Nine

“We’re accustomed to working with some of the best production studios in the country to deliver refreshed formats that have new life breathed into them,” he said.

“We’ve done it with Big Brother and Farmer Wants a Wife this year – and we couldn’t resist the opportunity to responsibly reimagine the format for The Voice 2021.

“We’ll deliver an established franchise ramped up for newer and bigger audiences, in a lean production format that speaks to modern viewers.”

Could this be the end of Delta, Guy Sebastian, Kelly Rowland and Boy George?

For more pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!