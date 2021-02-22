Ada first appeared on the show's 2005 season. Instagram

Ada Nicodemou

From the Bay to the Ball room, Ada will soon be trading in the sun and sand for bright lights and stage floors. The Home And Away star first appeared on the show's 2005 season, where she and her partner Aric (whom she will be teaming up with again!) won the "Champion of Champions" title that year.

Fifi was runner up to Kate Ceberano in season six.

Fifi Box

Fifi Box first broke the news that she will be appearing on the new season to her Fox listeners. The popular radio host starred in the show’s season six, and narrowly missed out on winning the title. She was runner up to singer Kate Ceberano.

Tom was the show's Champion in season two.

Tom Williams

He was the show's Champion in season two, and this time Tom Willams will make his way back into the ballroom with new dance partner Alexandra. In his original season, Tom and his dance partner Kym won over Ian Roberts and Holly. The pair received perfect scores for their Quickstep and their iconic Freestyle.