Ada and Aric were the season three champs back in 2005, beating Chris Bath and Ian "Dicko" Dickson for the top spot.
The powerhouse duo also went on to claim the "Champion of Champions" title that year in a friendly face off against season two champions Tom Williams and Kym Johnson.
While no other names have been officially shared, other stars in the mix include Chris Hemsworth, Tom Williams and Bec Hewitt.
Dancing With The Stars: All Stars is coming soon to Channel 7 and 7plus.
This story was originally published on our sister site, Now To Love.