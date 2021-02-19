Fifi Box returns for Dancing With The Stars: All Stars after appearing in the 2005 season. Supplied

The news follows the announcement that Home And Away’s Ada Nicodemou will also be joining the All Stars special.

Ada revealed that she will be reunited with her original dance partner Aric from 16 years ago, whn she took to Instagram, writing alongside a slew of retro throwback pics: "Who would've thought that 16 years later I'd put putting my dancing shoes back on. My original dance-partner and i @aricyegudkin are doing @dancingau again!!!"

Ada and Aric were Season three champions in 2005, winning over newsreader Chris Bath and reality judge Dicko.

The full cast, host and judges will be announced soon. Supplied

The duo were also named as the "Champion of Champions" that year in a friendly face off against season two champions Tom Williams and Kym Johnson.

But while no other names have been officially shared, other stars in the mix include Chris Hemsworth, Tom Williams and Bec Hewitt.

Dancing With The Stars: All Stars will appear on screens on Channel 7 and on 7plus.