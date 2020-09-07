Schapelle Corby (pictured) has endured some pretty arduous situations over the years, with the convicted drug smuggler spending nine tough years in a Balinese jail. Seven

The show, which follows Aussie celebrities as they take on tests from the real SAS selection process, will show them being subjected to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing, which will be push them beyond their limits.

In the new promo, we see Schapelle being unmasked in a secret location, alongside several other celebs, before footage shows them enduring brutal military-style training.

“Australia knows me as the drug smuggler,” Schapelle says in the voiceover, before adding: “I want to change my life.”

Follow-up footage then shows the 43-year-old being led through barren terrain in a chain gang-style procession, before a contestant is seemingly dragged through the mud.

In a new sneak peek video, Schapelle fights back tears after being yelled at by an ex-Special Forces Soldier.

Later in the video, one of the ex-Special Force Soldiers confronts Schapelle, who is standing alongside the other contestants, and berates her for “crying” in public.

“Why are you crying, do you think this a joke?” the soldier yells.

Fighting back tears, Schapelle shakes her head and looks down, before Chief Instructor Ant Middleton says in the voiceover: “This is completely unscripted and one hundred per cent real!

“We’re going to find out who they really are… and so will they,” Ant continues, before footage shows Schapelle clutching her chest as she seemingly falls backwards out of a helicopter.

Schapelle joins several other prominent celebrities who have been recruited as part of the epic line-up for the military-style reality show.

Schapelle's upcoming stint on Channel Seven's reality show SAS Australia could be her toughest venture since being released from jail.

Based on the UK TV series SAS: Who Dares Wins and kicking off in October, the Australian version of SAS Australia will follow the local recruits as they attempt to take on the SAS selection process.

Seven’s Director of Programming Angus Ross said: “We have an absolutely killer celebrity cast who are all in for a shock. SAS Australia is no game – it is the toughest test. The course is brutal, and it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do there is no special treatment which makes for utterly engrossing television.”

Ant Middleton added: “There is no set mould for passing SAS selection. You need courage, determination, that never give up attitude, but ultimately the strength of mind to carry on, even when faced with your demons and biggest fears.”

SAS Australia will premiere on Channel 7 in October.