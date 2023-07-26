The collectibles will launch in-store and online from Wednesday, August 2nd, with a total of 35 unique DC Super Hero Builder characters to collect.
According to Coles, the collectibles will provide "hours of fun, play-based entertainment" for fans of superheroes and supervillains alike, young and old.
"We're so excited to launch the Fresh Food Challenge alongside the new DC Super Hero Builders program," Coles Chief Customer Officer Amanda McVay said in an official statement.
RELATED || Coles release affordable Ski Gear collection
"We know through data that only 8.5 percent of children aged 2 to 17 meet the daily recommended serves of fruit and vegetables."
"The fun challenge features a free chart with a collector checklist to follow and complete the pairing 35 fruit and vegetables with their iconic DC Super Heroes and Super Villains. The charts are available free in-store or available to download online at coles.com.au."
The grocery giant also says that the new collectibles range was designed to encourage healthy eating in children, in a fun and engaging way.
"This program is centered on helping educate our customers in a fun way, on the health benefits of great quality Aussie fruit and veg to help them stay well this Winter. We also want to make it easy for parents to educate their children on fresh food choices - and are doing this by teaming the DC Super Hero Builder program with fruit and veg education."
RELATED || Coles launch affordable bulk buy range
For those looking to boost their chances of collecting all the characters, bonus collectibles will be given to shoppers when purchasing select products from over 30 participating brands.
More information can be found here.