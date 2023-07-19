Three cards are in each packet. Woolworths

In each pack, there are three cards - some more rare than others.

Of an especial rarity is the ultra elusive limited edition holographic Walt Disney card, with just 100 in existence that have been placed in packs across the country at random!

Customers will also be able to bring home bonus packs when purchasing participating products.

There are 100 cards to collect. Woolworths

Woolworths Senior Manager of Collectibles and Continuity Paul Stibbard referred to the new limited edition collectible range as a "special treat" for customers at the end of their shop.

"Our customers of all ages love Disney, and for those who are also passionate about card collecting, this is an extra reward when they shop with us."

"There's something for everyone to get excited about," he added.

Tim Everett, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Products Commercialisation at The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand shared in the excitement.

"We are really proud of our long-standing partnership with Woolworths and this year, as we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we have a special opportunity to launch a collectible honouring our history, stories, and characters."

"We love how passionate Aussies are about our characters and we look forward to seeing how Woolworths customers celebrate through building their Disney 100 Wonders Collector Cards collections."

More information can be found here.

Stream all your favourite shows and movies now on Disney Plus with a month-to-month no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.