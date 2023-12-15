Three-course Christmas menu for 8 to 10 guests under $100
Created by Australian celebrity chef and Coles ambassador Courtney Roulston.
ENTREE
- Responsibly sourced and mouth-watering Coles Herb-Crusted Salmon 700g, $24
- Served with Coles Bakery French Stick, $1.90
MAIN
- Coles’ award-winning and best-selling Single Smoked Beechwood Half-Leg Ham 4.5kg, $36
- Coles Marmalade Glaze, $5
- Sides of smashed crispy roast Carisma Potatoes, $7.50 for 2kg
- Coles Kitchen Green Goddess Salad Kits 350g x 2, 2 for $9
DESSERT
- A Christmas staple, Coles Finest Luxury Jewelled Fruit Cake 800g, $13.50
Three-course Christmas menu for 4 to 6 guests under $75
Created by the 2023 MasterChef winner and Coles ambassador Brent Draper.
ENTREE
- Coles Entertaining Three Cheese & Chives Croquettes 200g, $7
- Coles Pork Bites with Yarra Valley Apple Cider 240g, $7
MAIN
- Coles Pork Leg Roast 2.1kg, $23
- Served with Coles apple Sauce 375g, $1.80
- Sides of blanched Australian green beans 375g bag, $3.50
- Served with Coles Slivered Almonds 150g, $4.35
- Coles Baby Carisma Potatoes 1kg, $3.80
- Tossed in Coles Basil Pesto 190g, $1.95
- Coles Finest Parisian Carrots with Herb Butter 500g, $6
DESSERT
- A rich and creamy Coles Festive Caramel Choc Mousse Cake 450g, $13
- Served with Australian strawberries 125g, $3
