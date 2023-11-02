A quick and convenient Christmas meal with ham
- To start:
- Thomas Dux English Vintage Cheddar 200g - $5.00
- Thomas Dux Wild Boar salami 80g - $6.00
- Woolworths mixed gourmet olives 110g - $3.50
- Woolworths Cracked Pepper Water Crackers 125g - $0.95
- For mains:
- Woolworths Half Leg Ham (based on 4kg ham) - $32.00
- Woolworths Honey (to glaze ham) - $5.70
- Woolworths fresh rosemary (for garnish) - $3.20
- Woolworths Mango champagne vinaigrette salad kit - $6.50
- Woolworths Cranberry Kaleslaw kit 350g - $5.50
- Woolworths Brushed Potatoes Bag 2kg - $6.00
- To finish:
- Woolworths Pavlova Base - $6.00
- Woolworths Thickened Cream 600ml - $4.50
- Woolworths Frozen Mixed Berries 500g - $6.20
- Woolworths fresh mint - $3.20
- Total cost: $94.25
A traditional festival meal with roast pork
- To start
- Gold Brie Wreath with Australian Pepperberry - $18.00
- Woolworths golden syrup (to serve) - $2.20
- For mains:
- Woolworths Pork Shoulder Roast Boneless (based on 2kg) - $20.00
- Woolworths Pork Stuffing Balls with Bacon & Cranberry 500g - $12.50
- Woolworths apple sauce - $1.80
- Woolworths Reindeer Carrots 1kg - $2.40
- Woolworths Brushed Potatoes Bag 2kg - $6.00
- Woolworths fresh sage (for garnish) - $3.20
- Woolworths Beanette Pre pack 400g - $4.00
- To finish:
- Gold Chocolate, Coconut and Raspberry Yule Log 870g - $30.00
- Total cost: $100.10
The easiest Christmas dinner with chicken
- To start:
- Woolworths Goats Cheese & Caramelised Onion Arancini 250g - $7.20
- Woolworths Herb Crumbed Mozzarella Balls 8 Pack - $5.30
- Thomas Dux semi dried tomato & feta 135g - $6.00
- Woolworths fresh basil (garnish starters) - $3.20
- For mains:
- 2 x Woolworths Chicken Whole Marinated & Seasoned - (based on 2 x 2kg chickens) - $30
- 2 x Woolworths diced potato and pumpkin 500g (1kg in total) - $10.00
- Woolworths fresh thyme (for garnish) - $3.20
- Green Goddess Salad kit 350g - $5.50
- To finish:
- Woolworths Classic Berry Trifle 1.4kg - $27.00
- Total cost: $97.40
If you're willing to spend a bit over the $100 budget, Woolworths have also created a luxury menu for those feeling a little more indulgent.
A little bit of luxury for Christmas
- To start:
- Thomas Dux Triple Cream Brie 200g - $5.50
- Woolworths Original Wafer Crackers 100g - $2.00
- Woolworths Truffle Polenta Chip 250g - $7.20
- Woolworths garlic aioli - $2.30
- Fresh cherries 300g (for starters and dessert) - $6.90
- For mains:
- Gold free range Turducken with Fig & Pistachio Stuffing 1.5kg - $48.00
- Woolworths Gold Northern Territory Saltwater Barramundi with Lemon Myrtle and Wattle Seed Crust 500g - $24.00
- 1 x Woolworths lemon - $1.38
- Woolworths Gold Sweet Potatoes Bag 1kg - $4.50
- Woolworths Brushed Potatoes Bag 2kg - $6.00
- Woolworths fresh thyme (for garnish) - $3.20
- Woolworths gravy - $2.10
- Woolworths Pomegranate & Shiraz Glaze Salad kit 300g - $6.50
- To finish:
- Gold Gin & Davidson Plum Tarts 6pk - $11.00
- WW Salted Caramel Tarts 6pk - $7.50
- WW Matured Christmas Pudding 700g - $7.50
- Woolworths Vanilla Custard 97% Fat Free 1kg - $3.00
- Total cost: $148.58