How to spend less this Christmas

Woolworths have also recommended some other ways to spend less this Christmas.

The company says to choose products labelled 'low price' and own brand products to help your shops go further.

"Customers can take advantage of more than 3,000 Low Price products, including Woolworths’ vast range of high quality Own and Exclusive Brand products."

You can also purchase fruit and veg from the odd bunch range. This will help you save at least 20 per cent on fruit and veg compared to standard shelf prices.

Waiting for your favourite fruit and veg to be in season can also help you save money on your regular shop... make sure you check what is in season and embrace those products when they are.

Here are some of the products that have been price dropped for Christmas:

Roast Pork Loin Woolworths

This product was $14 per kilo, now $12 per kilo.

Australian Banana Prawns Woolworths

This product was $26, now $20 each.

Bundaberg Sparkling 4pk Woolworths

This product was $7.45, now $5.15.

Pavlova Base Woolworths

This product was $9.20, now $6.

Smiths Chips Woolworths

This product was $8.50, now $6.

Here are some other price drops you can shop right now:

