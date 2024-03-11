The best Click Frenzy flight deals in 2024
Keep your eyes peeled and make sure to bookmark this page, because we'll be updating our list of the cheapest flights as the deals roll in.
- Flight Centre
- Virgin Australia
- Etihad
- Qatar Airways
- Booking.com
- Klook
- G Adventures
- Skyscanner
- Kyak
- Expedia
- Trip.com
- Wotif
- Kiwi.com
- Cathay Pacific
- American Express
- United
What is Click Frenzy Travel?
Click Frenzy Travel is a major online sale event in Australia specifically focused on travel deals. Participating travel companies, airlines, hotels and other travel service providers offer big savings, special promotions and exclusive packages during this limited-time event.
Think of it as a one-stop shop for finding amazing deals on flights, accommodation, cruises, car rentals, tours and other travel essentials.
When is Click Frenzy Travel?
Click Frenzy Travel typically occurs twice a year, in March and August. This year, the first round is happening on Tuesday March 19 at 7pm - so mark your calendars because these deals are not to be missed!
Is Click Frenzy Travel better than other sales?
Click Frenzy Australia can offer great deals, but whether it's better than other sales like Black Friday, Boxing Day and Afterpay Day depends on individual preferences and timing. It's worth checking out for potential savings, but comparison shopping across different sales events and platforms can help you get the best deal.