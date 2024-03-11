Mark your calendars for Tuesday March 19 because the biggest online travel sale in Australia is just around the corner: Click Frenzy Travel.

Whispers of cheap flights and unforgettable travel packages are already swirling around, and you don't want to miss out.

While the full list of deals hasn't been revealed yet (stay tuned, we'll be updating this page as soon as they drop!), we do know one thing for sure: Click Frenzy Travel is notorious for slashing prices on everything, well...travel.

So, whether you've been eyeing a romantic escape to Bali or an epic family adventure in Europe, this is your chance to score a seriously good deal.