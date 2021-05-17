Chandler is reportedly struggling with being separated from his American family. Instagram

FaceTimes aren’t enough, and he is pining for a hug from his parents and frets about how much of Grace’s life they’re missing out on. It’s very painful for him and so far there’s no end in sight as to when they might be able to come and visit.”

Chandler’s family last visited Australia in January 2020, before travel restrictions were in place. As a result, they’ve missed out on his wedding to Bindi that March, as well as Grace’s birth two months ago.

Chandler recently shared a digital artwork of himself, Bindi and his daughter Grace, as well as his American family to his Instagram. Instagram

Naturally, Chandler is also upset to have missed out on some big family events back home in the US, with his brother Cameron welcoming a baby girl, Riley.

In another sign that he is homesick, Chandler recently shared a painting by artist The Monkey Brush on Instagram that depicted the Powells and Bindi happy and as a family.

“Thank you for bringing us all together,” an emotional Chandler wrote.

