Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are new parents. Getty

That's right, it seems like Chandler has adjusted incredibly well to dad life, particularly when it comes to the all-important art of the dad joke.

While the 24-year-old won the first two rounds of the onesie challenge, he claimed Robert should still have a chance to win the game as the kangaroos posed a "grey area".

"See the kangaroos were a grey area, 'cause they're grey Roos... Get it?" Chandler said to Robert, who laughed at the corny joke. "See I have to start on dad jokes already, that's how I shell-ebrate." Chandler continued, referring to the tortoise in round two.

And while he's not a dad himself, Robert couldn't help but join in on the fun; "That was tort-ally awesome", the Irwin joked.

Chandler then chastised the corniness stating, "We need to go to the iguanas before I tell any more jokes."

Despite Chandler giving Robert a chance to redeem himself, the new dad ending up winning the challenge. And, among the celebrations, the American wildlife lover just couldn't help but marvel at the size of the onesie.

"How can a little human fit in this?" Chandler asked.

But clearly little Grace certainly can fit in the adorable number as Robert said later in the video that his niece "absolutely loves her onesie".

Fans of the Wildlife Warriors were quick to flood the funny footage with comments.

"I love the relationship of you two ❤️ HAHAAHAH" one delighted user wrote.

"This was so fun to watch!" added another.

"Leave it to a man to let the animals choose a baby outfit...LOL 😂.. This was so cute and funny at the same time. 🤣. 💕 🐾🐾" a third penned.

The brothers-in-law were determined to crown the superior onesie, Instagram

Bindi and Chandler welcomed their first daughter Grace into the world on March 25th, which just so happens to be the couple's wedding anniversary.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️" Bindi penned on Instagram

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

