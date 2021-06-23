Cameron Daddo is lending his voice to a new podcast designed to teach children respect. Instagram

Cameron told the publication that the podcast attempts to increase awareness of bullying behaviours.

“It brings attention to bullying or someone who is saying hurtful things and makes them aware, allowing them to learn the art of apology, something we could all do with more practise in," the actor explained.

“There is a huge importance in words, and words carry a great deal of power. I think a lot of us are quite naïve to how much power words have and how they can stay with you. You cannot unsay a cruel word. That has been a catchphrase in our family for many years.”

The Summer Bay alum shares three children - Lotus, 25, River, 21, and Bodhi, 14, - with his wife Alison Brahe.

Cameron has confessed that his close relationship with Georgie Parker was one of the reasons he signed up for the Home & Away gig. Instagram

In November last year, the 56-year-old departed Home and Away for a second time.

After his original character, Evan, was killed off, Cameron came back to in a shock twist as Evan’s secret twin brother, Owen.

But Owen’s time wasn’t to last. Following a romance with Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) he too, departed Summer Bay.

WATCH: Cameron Daddo and Georgie Parker test their friendship (Story continues after video)

In an interview with WHO last year, Cameron admitted that his close friendship with Georgie was one of the reasons he originally decided to sign up for the gig.

“Georgie Parker and I worked together on a show called Scorched a few years ago and became friends from that,” he said.

“So the opportunity to work with her again was really exciting. This is what it’s about; it’s about going to work and enjoying doing the work with people that I know who are really good – so it was a bit of a no-brainer.”