In a resurfaced Instagram post that was shared after Cameron’s second exit from the show, the actor dropped a very telling hint his stint may not be over just yet.
Cameron had shared a goodbye message from his on-screen love interest, Georgie Parker, who had written “Miss this one”.
But it was the former Perfect Match host’s caption that really whipped fans into a frenzy.
“Surfing somewhere in the coast of Australia…” he wrote, before teasing: “I’ll be back!”
In an interview with WHO last year, Cameron admitted that his close friendship with Georgie was one of the reasons he originally decided to sign up for the gig.
“Georgie Parker and I worked together on a show called Scorched a few years ago and became friends from that,” he said.
“So the opportunity to work with her again was really exciting. This is what it’s about; it’s about going to work and enjoying doing the work with people that I know who are really good – so it was a bit of a no-brainer.”
So could Owen/Evan/ another Cameron Daddo-related be headed back to the Bay? Watch this space!