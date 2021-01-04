Could Cameron Daddo (pictured with Georgie Parker) be returning to the sandy shores of Summer Bay? Channel Seven

In a resurfaced Instagram post that was shared after Cameron’s second exit from the show, the actor dropped a very telling hint his stint may not be over just yet.

Cameron had shared a goodbye message from his on-screen love interest, Georgie Parker, who had written “Miss this one”.

But it was the former Perfect Match host’s caption that really whipped fans into a frenzy.

“Surfing somewhere in the coast of Australia…” he wrote, before teasing: “I’ll be back!”

Home and Away fans are convinced of his return as a resurfaced Instagram post was captioned "I'll be back". Instagram

In an interview with WHO last year, Cameron admitted that his close friendship with Georgie was one of the reasons he originally decided to sign up for the gig.

“Georgie Parker and I worked together on a show called Scorched a few years ago and became friends from that,” he said.

“So the opportunity to work with her again was really exciting. This is what it’s about; it’s about going to work and enjoying doing the work with people that I know who are really good – so it was a bit of a no-brainer.”

So could Owen/Evan/ another Cameron Daddo-related be headed back to the Bay? Watch this space!