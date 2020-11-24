Home and Away's Georgie Parker has revealed why she disappears from Summer Bay sometimes. Supplied/ Are Media Syndication

Speaking to UK publication Digital Spy, Georgie revealed that there is a special clause in her contract that allows her to tap out every now and then.

"I love doing theatre, so in my contract, they do let me take breaks for that. So whenever Roo goes off air, it's because I'm off in a play. If Roo ever goes off to do some outback teaching or something like that, it's because I'm doing a play in Sydney!” she shared.

Georgie, pictured with co-star Ray Meagher, has been part of the show for 10 years. Instagram

But Georgie doesn’t appear to be quitting the show to pursue theatre full time any time soon! The actress also insisted she relished being blessed with a steady acting gig.

"I was very fortunate to be able to say 'yes' to this job and I'm very fortunate that it's still ongoing,” she added.

"I always wanted it to be a long run and that's why you say yes to shows like this, because they give you the opportunity to knuckle down and get the work done. I like that rhythm of working all the time."

The actress (pictured with Cameron Daddo) admitted she loves having a steady gig. Instagram

In an interview with New Idea back in 2019, Georgia shared more details about her love for the stage and how she kicked off her career by dipping her toes in at Sydney’s acclaimed Ensemble Theatre.

“When I was 16, I did work experience there and loved it so much,” she said.

“I found that even though I couldn’t really do acting at that time because I was still at school, I could learn a lot from watching these amazing actors – people like Helen Morse – do the same play over a long period of time.

“It was a perfect environment for me as a 16-year-old. I still look back on it and think, ‘I remember that time, and I still remember the lessons I learnt from watching these people I admire so much’.”