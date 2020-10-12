Georgie Parker (right) plays the love interest of Cameron's (left) character on Home And Away. Image: Instagram

With Owen now happily settled in our favourite seaside town, and romancing up a storm with Roo, the affable actor admits he couldn’t have hoped for more.

“It’s only been positive – the feedback on the socials,” says Cameron.

“The response has been overwhelmingly kind. I think that before this, people thought, ‘That’s Cameron Daddo done for Home and Away!’ So this was happily a nice surprise for a lot of the fans.

“Working on Home and Away has been a joy for me. And Georgie is just a good person – a good human. Our friendship is not based on working together, which is lovely.”

Cameron pictured with his co-star Lukas Radovich. Image: Instagram

Since resettling in Sydney three years ago with his wife, Alison Brahe, and their three children – after two-and-a-half decades of living and working in the US – Cameron has never questioned the family’s decision to return.

“Being here in Australia is where we want to be,” he says, simply.

“There’s so much to enjoy about this country, including our parents. A lot of our reason for coming back was that our parents are getting older, and we’d missed 2.5 years of their life, really. It was just time to come home.”

Cameron Daddo and wife Alison Brahe. Image: Instagram

Also a popular evening presenter on Smooth FM, Cameron has added another string to his bow – as co-host, alongside Alison, of their podcast, Separate Bathrooms – And Other Handy Marriage Tips.

“We’re 43 episodes in now, and this week we’re talking with Johanna Griggs and her husband Todd – Better Homes and Separate Bathrooms, we’re calling it!” he laughs.

“It’s Ali and I exploring relationships, whether it’s our own relationship and what we’ve learnt, or talking to other couples.”

Cameron on the set of Home And Away. Image: Instagram

What’s also evident is that Cameron and Alison couldn’t be prouder of their trio – Lotus, 24, River, 20, and Bodhi, 14.

None of whom are yet to show any inkling, Cameron reveals, of looking to pursue acting careers.

And that’s more than fine with him, too.

“I think they’re all very much on their own paths and we’ve encouraged them to follow their own hearts,” says a smiling Cameron.

