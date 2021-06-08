Cameron and Ali Dado have shed new light on Cam's cheating scandal in their podcast Separate Bathrooms. Instagram

Ali divulged she once had an equally bleak outlook on the future of their relationship after Cam was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.

“Our marriage was in some ways destined from the beginning for disaster,” she noted.

Although she described therapy also “unbelievably confronting”, Ali credited the practice as changing her life and saving her marriage.

“My own issues are deep insecurity and constantly feeling so much lesser than Cam and that somehow I was just this incredibly lucky girl to be chosen by the handsome Perfect Match prince and I was all in with everything and anything,” she explained.

“I was just so crazy in love and so much so that I had really lost myself and to some extent, I had also done that in previous relationships and they had all ended in the exact same way and that is with me being cheated on. So in that realisation, If I’m the common denominator here, is there something that I’m contributing, is there something that I’m doing?”

"A lot’s changed since then," Ali admits she's feeling less insecure years after her husband's affair. Getty

Ali added that therapy is what helped get her through and start feeling less insecure.

“The baseline was how insecure I was. Now am I feeling so much stronger, confident, loving towards myself now? 100%," she said.

"That’s still an evolving process though. A lot’s changed since then. I chose to look at myself. So I’m a work in progress, I’m fine with that.”

Cam and Ali have been married for three decades. Instagram

Last month, Cam spoke to New Idea about why he and Ali are so open about the troubles and highlights of their relationship on their podcast.

“Not a lot of people share what goes on in their relationship and we just thought, why don’t we talk about the ups and downs of our relationship and what we’ve done in order to get through and put it out there as ‘this is just the way it is’,” he said.

He added: “We’re not giving relationship advice and we’re not saying how great we are, we’re just saying this is what we’ve been through so just know that you’re not the only one. In your relationship, you’re not alone. Everybody goes through sh*t. Even if you think our relationship is fabulous, we go through sh*t too.”

