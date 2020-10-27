Cameron Daddo (pictured left, with Hugh Jackman) admitted that his stutter once almost ruined his chances of stardom. Getty

Explaining that he had a speech impediment in his younger years, the former Perfect Match host revealed how things went awry went he auditioned for a Channel Ten show called Star Search in 1985.

"I had a pretty severe stutter as a kid growing up,” he said. "I've never spoken on TV and I wanted to show the people that laughed at me when I was a kid that I can now speak.”

While he managed to get through the modelling section of the show unscathed, things came unstuck when he had to do his piece-to-camera and needed to read from the auto-cue.

“I think I got the record in that show for 23 takes. I stuttered and stammered, I think I almost peed my pants, my shirt was soaked,” Cameron said.

Cameron with his wife Alison in 1994. Getty

However, despite a shaky start, Cameron went on to bigger and better things, becoming a huge Aussie star in the late 80s and 90s before relocating to Hollywood soon after.

Since returning to Australia in 2017 with his family, Cameron has managed to nab a role in Summer Bay.

Cameron now stars as Owen Slater on Home and Away (pictured with co-star Lukas Radovich) Instagram

His original character Evan Slater was killed off after a guest stint, but the soap brought him back as Evan’s secret twin, Owen Slater.

“The response has been overwhelmingly kind. I think that before this, people thought, ‘That’s Cameron Daddo done for Home and Away!’ So this was happily a nice surprise for a lot of the fans,” Cameron previously told New Idea.

“Working on Home and Away has been a joy for me.”