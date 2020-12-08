Cameron and Alison Daddo shared gushing posts to mark their 29th anniversary. Instagram

“Twenty-Nine years!! Thank you my love @alidaddo ... here’s to having a sense of frickin’ humour, a big wise beating heart and a whole smashing dollop of curious! I ❤❤❤❤you,” Cameron wrote.

“And thank the heavens for our three champion kids who’ve made the ride even more special! #love #patience #human swipe to see how 29years can appear. 😊✌”

Ali echoed the sentiment over on her page as she also commemorate the relationship milestone.

“Happy Anniversary @camerondaddo. Thank you for an incredible ride so far. Here’s to another 29 years♥♥. Love you so,” she penned.

Cameron and Alison have long been candid about the ups and downs they’ve shared together since tying the knot in 1991.

In early 2019, Cameron revealed he was unfaithful to his wife when he was working in the US early on in his career in 1994.

"I was the one who left the marriage," the Aussie actor said at the time, revealing when it came to overcoming his transgressions, "honesty was the best policy". However, he admits the marriage could never be the same.

The couple also regularly discuss relationships and marriage in their podcast Separate Bathrooms – and Other Handy Marriage Tips.

In one memorable episode earlier this year, the pair spoke about the importance of apologies in relationships and the best way to tackle them.

During the candid chat, the Home and Away star confessed he’s been guilty of “gaslighting” his wife in the past.

The admission came as Alison, 50, revealed in the podcast that a genuine apology can strengthen a relationship as “someone’s just validated the hurt” that she is feeling due to their actions.

“The flip side of that is gaslighting. Like when I say, ‘that really hurt when you did that’ and you say, ‘I didn’t do that.’”

On hearing this, Cameron sheepishly replied: “I’ve done that to you. I’ve done that. And you know I’ve done that.”

He added: “This is where it’s hard. This is why it’s so difficult to look at the way we hurt people. And I’ve done that with you, [told you] ‘you’re crazy, you’re nuts’ And I’ll apologise again.”